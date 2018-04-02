Embracing challenge and change: Robert Powell leads Propel Homestead

When Robert Powell was the assistant principal at Propel Schools Northside school, he was charged with improving the school’s educational outcomes. And his approach was so successful that he was given a new challenge—rebuild the charter school system’s failing flagship school in Homestead as principal.

Propel Homestead is a K-8, its student population 89 percent Black, and 83 percent of the students are classified as economically disadvantaged. And while attendance and test participation rates are above 90 percent, their most recent academic scores are not.

The percentage of third-graders proficient or advanced in English Language Arts was 13.5. On PSSAs, the percentage of high-schoolers proficient or advanced in Algebra 1 was 16.9; in Literature it was 34.5 and in Biology, it was 35.

“Our performance profile isn’t where it needs to be—we’re a failing school,” he said. “I’ve been tasked with turning that around, and we are already making some headway.”

Powell began in January, and though its problems will not be fixed overnight, he is confident that his approach will pay off even faster than at Propel Northside.

“When I started at Northside it was in the same place. First, we had to make parents comfortable with the school. We’ll be focusing on what our relationship looks like, give them a platform, build trust, and change what for many of them is the negative impression of school,” he said.

“It took a year and a half at Northside, but there was a learning curve for me, too. Here, I can skip things I know didn’t work. It’s having an idea what challenges are coming and being ready to face them versus ‘Oh, here’s a problem.’”

Powell’s holistic approach is driven by the changing paradigm in education. He was brought up in a two-parent home by a mother who was a teacher and a father who was a U.S. Army drill instructor. They read to him before he ever went to Kindergarten. That isn’t the norm these days.

“We have single-parent families, some very young, some kids have parents who are incarcerated, being raised by grandparents, and some kids don’t have parents (who are) present and (are) being raised in foster care,” he said.

“Because of situations families and parents are in, they can’t promote or sustain the attention needed to build a solid education—they’re just trying to put food on the table. So, if the best they can do is make sure their kid is dressed and in school on time, we have to celebrate that and move forward from there.”

Powell has set up and is enforcing a strict code of conduct, and a reward system for positive performance and behavior. As for the students themselves, Powell and his staff wear multiple hats—sometimes counselor, sometimes mentor, dad, or friend. With the students themselves, he takes a fairly straightforward approach. First, address the external factors that may hamper learning. “If you’re hungry, that’s going to impede your ability. If something happened on the way into school, on the bus, or last night, we need to remedy that feeling so you can focus. Our students, especially the young ones, don’t have the best coping skills, because it hasn’t been taught,” he said. “The message I want to instill is: Believe in yourself, treat people the way you would like to be treated, ask for help—you are surrounded by capable adults, and take pride in your school.”

Powell said so far, the students are embracing the change.

“When I first got here, I was surprised that the middle grades were excited about the change. Older kids were set in their ways a bit—but they are seeing a positive effect of the changes and understand what’s going on. The youngest ones are just happy to be here,” he said. “Since coming here, I’ve already seen a significant decrease in negative behaviors and I see a change when they come off the bus—they’re all smiles and laughs, saying hi, and ready to learn.”

