Doug Jones Says Democrats Shouldn’t ‘Demonize’ The NRA

When Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate Race in December, he owed his victory to the Black community, especially Black women. Over the past couple months, Jones has made some questionable decisions, like siding with the GOP on a government shut down and disregarding Trump’s sexual assault allegations. Now, Jones has screwed up again — he wants Democrats to be nicer to the NRA.
Last week, Jones said on a Senate floor speech, “You can’t simply demonize the NRA and pro-gun groups.” On This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked him what the Democrats message should be on guns, he replied with, “The fact of the matter is, in order to legislate, in order to do things and get things done, you’ve got to put some of the far-right, the far-left rhetoric aside. The fact is that the NRA does represent a lot of millions of Americans who are concerned about that infringement on their Second Amendment.” He continued, “At the same time, those Parkland students and the other millions of kids around the country also represent a point of view that we have to do something, not just about school safety, but about gun violence and trying to stem the tide of gun deaths in this country.”
It’s incredible that Jones has so much sympathy for the NRA, when the NRA had no sympathy for Philando Castile, when the NRA disrespects survivors of mass shootings, or when the NRA only mentions Black people for ridiculous talking points. The NRA is a tax-free political organization that gave Trump 30 million dollars. This hateful organization, that wants weapons of war to be legal, only cares about their agenda and will not budge when it comes to arming certain groups of Americans. Doug Jones needs to remember who elected him.
SEE ALSO:
Black Women Saving NBC? Hoda Kotb Becomes ‘Today’ Co-Anchor After Tamron Hall’s Exit
Steve Harvey’s Joke About ‘Three Little Black Dudes’ Offended Fox Viewers
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25