AT THE FINISH LINE…Special Pitt University Basketball Report  

Truth is . . .You could simply feel the difference in the air at the Petersen Event Center. Two years to the day that the wrong A.D. hired the wrong man to head the men’s basketball program. No band. No cheerleaders and no hostile audience.

Truth is . . .This appears to be the right man at the right time. Coach Jeff Capel, former Duke player, speaks volumes. The son of a coach at the high school, college and pro level, has been a head coach, is recognized as one of the nation’s top recruiters and most importantly, understands the situation the University, staff and players are in.

Truth is . . .Being the first Black to do anything good in this country matters and should be recognized, if not applauded. So “Hail to Pitt” for quietly and unceremoniously hiring Pitt University’s first African-American head men’s basketball coach. (Please do remember there was a time a Black could not play on the team!)

Truth is . . .The final pay off to Coach Stallings is done. Neither Sean Miller, Archie Miller, Reggie Miller, Dennis Miller, Penelope Ann Miller, Von Miller or “The Millers” are going to coach here so let’s move it forward.

Truth is . . .Clearly, not enough hoo-rah is being given to Pitt A.D. Heather Lyke. In hindsight, it’s very apparent she was slow and deliberate for a reason and she scored a triple double. #1 A great hire. #2 Buried some demons and #3 Got the fan base back. Now let’s hoop!!!

< You Have Just Crossed the Finish Line >

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: