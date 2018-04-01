Religion
Home > Religion

‘The Ebenezer Spirit of Joseph of Arimathea Award’


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
6 reads
Leave a comment

REV. DR VINCENT K. CAMPBELL, R. DANIEL LAVELLE, JIMMY CVETIC, GLORIA, BRENDA TATE, JAKE WHEATLEY

‘The Ebenezer Spirit of Joseph of Arimathea Award’ is presented annually to individuals, organizations, and institutions that have supported Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in its vision and mission, and the community at-large. The event was held, March 18. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading ‘The Ebenezer Spirit of Joseph of Arimathea Award’

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular