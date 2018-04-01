LATEST COURIER VIDEOS
Home > LATEST COURIER VIDEOS

Jeff Capel speaks to Courier on becoming first Black men’s head basketball coach at Pitt (exclusive video)


Rob Taylor Jr. - Courier Staff Writer
0 reads
Leave a comment

That’s right…Jeff Capel became the first Black coach in the history of Pitt men’s basketball, with his official introduction at a press conference, March 28, at Petersen Events Center. The New Pittsburgh Courier’s Bill Neal asked Capel on what it was like on making history…

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Jeff Capel speaks to Courier on becoming first Black men’s head basketball coach at Pitt (exclusive video)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular