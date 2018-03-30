Young people take a stand, and the Final Four is set! (March 28)

:10—Hey!!!…“Wake up everybody. No more sleeping in bed. No more backward sleeping time for thinking ahead!” Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes along with Teddy Pendergrass talking to you about 40 years ago and today’s youth all over the world talking to you now. It looks like a new day is coming. Vote them out…Vote them out…Vote them out! Hoo-Rah.

:09—As most of you know, I’ve spent “45” years of my life working with young people. I could not have been prouder than how our future stepped up. That being said, I am equally as proud of our student-athletes this past basketball season. But for one incident, an almost uneventful year off the court. If we keep at this good parent involvement/investment thing, we just might get it done.

:08—If you want me and anybody else to believe that your NCAA bracket is still intact, you might as well sell me the NBA team you told me about too. C’mon man!

:07—To which I had Duke out the gate and I was still in there, until this past Sunday’s loss by the Blue Devils to Kansas…It’s the Jayhawks against Villanova, and then Loyola Chicago (who) against Michigan in this Saturday’s Final Four from San Antonio!

:06—Your Pittsburgh Pirates open the season at home on Monday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins at 1:05. Play Ball!!!

:05—Introducing “The Full Court Press,” keeping our student-athletes on the court…and out of the courtroom!!! This program is presented by Achieving Greatness Inc. and is a very hands-on effort to give this year’s focus group a wide variety of information and advantages to be successful in life. This year’s group are the young men’s basketball teams, both juniors and seniors, from Penn Hills, Woodland Hills, Allderdice, Westinghouse, Obama and Perry. (Hold on, just relax. Yes we do invite the ladies, but this year we wanted to have some hard talk with the guys.) This year’s guest speakers include B.B. Flenory–Duquesne/Boston College, Ricky Coleman–Jacksonville University/Boston Celtics, Myron Brown–Slippery Rock University/Minnesota Timberwolves, Darrell Porter–Pitt, Don Williams–Juniata College/Philadelphia 76ers, and Darren Morningstar–Pitt/Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

:04—The 2018 High School Life Skills Seminar just mentioned will be held at The Savoy Restaurant compliments of Chuck Sanders Charities, Saturday, April 21, noon to 3 p.m. For more information for your team, call AGI at 412-628-4856.

:03—Oh, by the way…Haven’t had a chance to ask you this question, but what about UMBC, aka The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, upsetting the University of Virginia. A #16 takes out a #1 seed for the first time in NCAA history, a few weeks ago. What an unbelievable NCAA Tournament it’s been.

:02—The 2018 NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 25 and end on Saturday, April 28, thus beginning the new march to glory. “A Stairway to Seven.” The quest for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seventh Super Bowl ring. THIS – WILL – BE – THE – YEAR…ºand you can take that to the bank!

:01—Don’t forget to tune in to “Soul Take Champio1ns Live,” Western PA’s newest and most exciting sports talk show. Tune in online to urbanmediatoday.com every Wednesday. Now you know!

:00—GAME OVER.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: