To ‘Make America Great Again,’ Trump must go!

“Fake News,” “No Collusion,” “Crooked Hillary,” “Lying James Comey” and “Witch hunt.” From these telltale Tweets you know the author immediately. They belong to the Twerp-in-Chief and they represent a portion, snapshots, of his insanity and intellectual capital.

More injurious than his insults and attacks are Trump’s ill-advised appointments and then the startling corrections, make that firings. The nation holds its collective breath from day to day—as do the nervous, on-edge appointees—wondering who will be next to the chopping block, next to be pink-slipped from his netherworld.

Now that Trump and Jeff Sessions have coldly fired Andrew McCabe just before the FBI veteran’s 50th birthday, stripping him of a sizable retirement option, there’s concern that special counsel Robert Mueller is not immune to the exit door.

Firing Mueller would certainly set off a crisis of the Constitution like none other, and such a move has even rattled the GOP, with many party stalwarts worried about the disastrous consequences of removing Mueller.

Even before Trump gets around to dealing directly with Mueller he has the mounting dilemma of hiring and replacing members of his legal team.

It would appear to be deeply troubling for a leader not to have agreement from members of his legal team as he faces the possibility of charges of obstruction of justice from the special counsel and the stormy showdown with a stripper who has drawn him into a looming court battle.

To return to the opening salvo here, the contretemps with Stormy Daniels, who was paid to keep her mouth shut about her liaison with Trump, is not fake news, Mueller’s probe and the subpoenas more and more indicate Russian collusion with Trump’s 2016 campaign, Hillary is far less crooked than the current occupant of the Oval Office and we await the release of Comey’s book to see if it’s nothing but a cascade of lies.

We are still mulling over Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” and Comey’s book is rumored to be even more problematic for Trump. And then there’s Daniels’ book, which seems inevitable, as well as ones from McCabe and from a retinue of other disgruntled former Trump associates.

When it’s all said and done, maybe we will have enough fuel to pilot our own conclusions and reaffirm our case that to Make America Great Again—Trump Must Go!

(Reprinted from the NY Amsterdam News)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: