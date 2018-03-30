Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville hosting a week of “Black Action Heroes on Film” March 30 to April 5

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Row House Cinema is hosting a week of “Black Action Heroes on Film” running March 30th to April 5th. Inspired by the excitement of the release of Black Panther, the week explores the evolution of the black action hero in cinema.

“Our mission is to bring cinematic gems out of the vaults and onto the screen. It’s extremely rare to see any of these films in a movie theater,” says owner Brian Mendelssohn.

The week shows the progression of the action genre from the ’70s (“Cleopatra Jones” and “The Harder They Come”) to the ’80s (“The Brother From Another Planet”) and finally to the more traditional “explosions and car chases” ushered into the 1990s via Will Smith’s “Bad Boys.”

Join Row House Cinema to celebrate action heroes from the perspective of black cinema, where sometimes the heroes are law enforcers, and other times they’re targets that become unlikely heroes.

Film Lineup:

The Harder They Come (1972)

Cleopatra Jones (1973)

The Brother From Another Planet (1984)

Bad Boys (1992)

***A special one-off screening of Sun Ra’s Afro-Futurism film “Space is the Place” will be screened Friday, March 30th at 9:35pm.

For tickets and showtimes please visit rowhousecinema.com

