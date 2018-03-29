There are calls to boycott Groupon after N-word used to describe pair of boots

Photo by

News
Home > News

There are calls to boycott Groupon after N-word used to describe pair of boots

The company released an apology.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

Groupon is known for serious deals on everything from concerts to restaurants to clothes. The site got a boost when Tiffany Haddish told the hilarious story of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith going on a swamp tour with a Groupon. Now people are calling for a boycott after the n-word appeared on their site.

Earlier today, Groupon described the color of women’s fringed suede moccasin Boots as “N***er Brown.” The description also showed up on other boot listings on the site. See below:

According to TMZ, the VP of Global Communications for the company released a statement, saying “We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site … this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.” The product has been removed and the “third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.”

People are calling for a boycott with the hashtag #ShutdownGroupon. Tiffany Haddish is the spokesperson and she has not made a statement as of yet. No one should ever doubt the power of a hashtag. H&M, Pepsi and Applebee’s have all felt the wrath.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular