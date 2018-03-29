Metro
The Courier’s with Exclusive photos of the 44th Annual NSBE Convention in Pittsburgh


Courier Newsroom
NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KARL REID, EdD, middle, is presented a $500,000 check from Chevron to NSBE, in its commitment to the growth of Black engineers across America. The NSBE Annual Convention was held in Pittsburgh, March 21-25. Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the event in pictures.

 

