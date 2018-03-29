The Courier’s with Exclusive photos of the 44th Annual NSBE Convention in Pittsburgh

NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KARL REID, EdD, middle, is presented a $500,000 check from Chevron to NSBE, in its commitment to the growth of Black engineers across America. The NSBE Annual Convention was held in Pittsburgh, March 21-25. Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the event in pictures.
NSBE CONVENTION ATTENDEES—Hanibal Hunde, Washington State; Favour Ojika, St. Cloud St., Ikenna Ezeonwumelu, Louisiana State.
NSBE CONVENTION ATTENDEES—Keelen Jones, Missouri S&T; Raphael Hutchins and Marlon Taylor, University of Missouri-Columbia.
RIDWAN GIWA, SABRINA AHMED, AND SAIFADIN LYDICK attended the NSBE Annual Convention in Pittsburgh, held March 21-25, 2018. They currently attend the University of Texas-Dallas.
Johnson & Johnson engineers Alexandria Butler and Alison Fowlks took the trip to Pittsburgh for the National Society of Black Engineers’ 44th Annual Convention.
BIOLA DANIEL AND JIMECHIA TOUSSAINT, from The City College of New York, were NSBE Convention attendees.
PITTSBURGH ENGINEERS—Deanna Sinex, Natee Johnson and Ima Tyson are Pittsburgh residents, who enjoyed the NSBE Convention coming to their city.
NNEOMA UGWU AND ALAIN PIERRE, NSBE Convention attendees from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
CASE WESTERN UNIVERSITY REPRESENTIN’—Arik Stewart, Johnathan Hicks and Jered Butler took the trip down from Cleveland for the NSBE Convention.