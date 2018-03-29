Summer jobs now available for youth with Learn & Earn program

Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto told the African American Chamber of Commerce he’d like the summer Learn & Earn program expanded so that “every kid in the city who wants a job can get a job.”

Well, it may not get to that ultimate goal by this summer, but that doesn’t mean the program, run in partnership with Allegheny County and Partner4Work, isn’t going to try. From now through May 4, the program hopes to have nearly 2,000 kids apply for summer work.

“With Allegheny County and Partner4Work, we are breaking down barriers that prevent young adults from acquiring the work experience and skills needed to become career-ready for in-demand occupations,” said Mayor Peduto in a March 19 press statement.

The program has not only expanded since the city partnered with Allegheny County and Partner4Work, but also diversified, connecting residents ages 14 through 21 with six-week summer jobs in high-demand sectors including health care, education and STEM. There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to the summer employment program. Learn & Earn opportunities can range from career exploration activities, service-learning or work-study to entrepreneurship and corporate internships.

Last year, 350 businesses paid $1.5 million in wages to participating youth who were able to explore career options, gain work experience, and develop communications and teamwork skills.

In addition to working for nonprofit and government contractors, Learn & Earn applicants may also avail themselves of internship opportunities at several local corporations. The Corporate Internship program offers 50 underserved young adults, ages 18-21, the ability to expand their career-readiness skills through paid professional internships in high-growth industries and occupations. Candidates are selected based on past work experience, leadership abilities and career goals.

“We invite the business community to partner with Learn & Earn’s Corporate Internship program to develop the next generation of skilled talent our regional economy needs to thrive,” said Partner4Work Interim CEO Debra L. Caplan. “Alongside our partners, Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh, we are excited to build on the successes of Learn & Earn programming to prepare young adults for career paths in expanding occupations.”

Learn & Earn will accept applications for summer 2018 job opportunities. The work period begins June 25 and runs through August 3, 2018. The application period ends at 11 p.m., May 4. Interested youth may complete the application online at www.jobs4summer.org or visit in-person application sites for extra support in completing the application. A map of the support sites is available at www.jobs4summer.org.

Employers interested in participating in the Corporate Internship program should contact Shuly Goldman, Learn & Earn manager, at 412-552-7090 or sgoldman@partner4work.org.

