New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (March 28)

Free Senior Entrepreneurs Workshop

MARCH 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center and the AARP foundation present Work for Youself@50+, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Braddock, 419 Library St., Braddock, Pa. 15104. The workshop is designed to help low- and moderate-income adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The 90-minute workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals. Contact AARP Foundation at 888-339-5617 to register for this exciting FREE workshop that includes a 72-page workbook and resource guide.

Legal Basics Bootcamp

APRIL 3—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Legal Basics Bootcamp, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eastside Campus, 6585 Penn Ave., 2nd Floor, 15206. Presented by Meyer, Unkovic and Scott, LLP, the workshop covers business formation and legal structure, contracts, employment & independent contractors, insurance & indemnification, intellectual property, and how to protect your brand and products. To register for this free workshop or for more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

B2B Marketing Sales Training Event

APRIL 18—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Turning Marketing Into Sales: Inbound Marketing For B2B Professionals, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. The seminar will cover the importance of knowing the buyer persona, as well as how to nurture leads based on where they’re at in the funnel (buyer’s journey). Attendees will gain a high-level understanding of the marketing tactics needed to turn their websites into a lead generating machines. The event is free. For more information, call 412-396-6322.

PowerBreakfast

APRIL 18—The African American Chamber of Commerce presents its April PowerBreakfast meeting, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pittsburgh, PA. 15222. Guest speaker Vivien Li, president and CEO of Riverlife, will discuss the organizations latest engagement and business initiatives. Cost: $20, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0612 for more information.

Training Workshop

APRIL 21—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Breaking Down the Business Plan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.This one-day workshop takes a deep dive into each section of the business plan with a concentration on financial projections, what are they and how to create them. Cost: $45, $30 for center members. For more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

Free Alternative Funding Seminar

APRIL 26—Urban Innovation21 and Kiva Pittsburgh will host Beyond the Bank, 5:30 to 7;30 p.m., CoLab18 (Nova Place), 100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh 15212. Hear about popular local funding options. A panel of representatives from the top alternative funding organizations in Pittsburgh will introduce their programs and take questions from 6:00 – 7:30 PM. Opportunities range from grants to crowdfunding to loans from community development financial institutions. Networking and time for 1-on-1 questions will occur before and after the panel presentation. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers include representatives from: Allegheny County Economic Development, Bridgeway Capital, Diversity Business Resource Center, The Hebrew Free Loan Association, Honeycomb Capital, Kiva Pittsburgh, The Progress Fund, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) of Pittsburgh. The event is free.

