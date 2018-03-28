Watch Angela Rye Destroy A Republican Who Defended The Alton Sterling Ruling, ‘You Are Out Your Damn Mind!’

Yesterday, news broke that two Baton Rouge officers will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. On July 5, 2016, police were called to a convenient store to investigate reports that a Black man in a red shirt threatened customers. Once the officers arrived, a confrontation between Sterling and the cops ensued, Sterling was fatally shot. He was 37 years old. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said on Tuesday morning, the cops, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, acted in a “reasonable and justifiable manner.”

Angela Rye and Republican Ben Ferguson discussed the fatal shooting on CNN, with Ferguson defending the ruling, saying Sterling had drugs in his system and was armed. Ferguson argued, “You don’t get to negotiate with the police when you have a gun in your pocket and you’re fighting them and resisting arrest while they’re tasing you.” Rye responded with, “You are out your damn mind!” She also added, “You’re out of your mind because let me tell you why, this is the only country — this is the only place in the world where someone will get killed, and we talk about what’s in their system.” Rye stressed, “What I’m telling you is he was not fighting police — what I’m telling you is, he was fighting for his life and mercy. And if you don’t understand that, I don’t know how to help you!” Clearly, Ferguson cannot be helped.

Rye also reminded Ferguson how the Dylann Roof, the man who murdered nine people in a Charleston, South Carolina church, was calmly arrested and fed Burger King. Watch the clip below:

