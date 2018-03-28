PBMF Vann Media Awards to be held, May 3

The 30th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards, presented by the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, will be held at 6 p.m., May 3, at the University of Pittsburgh’s O’Hara Student Center ballroom in Oakland.

The theme of the evening, “Beyond Borders,” will recognize the Black press and coverage of Africana people through the lens of the African diaspora. Now more than ever, it is incumbent to note journalism that goes beyond the surface—and biased rhetoric—in telling stories of the human condition across the globe.

“PBMF members have been proud to participate in international storytelling—from Cuba to Haiti to Paris to St. Croix—to bring truth, humanity, and depth to reporting on people of color,” PBMF President Brian Cook Sr. said in a news release.

PBMF’s Vann Media Awards will celebrate excellence in journalism coverage of African American and African diaspora communities, individuals and issues.

Awards of Excellence will be presented to professional and college journalists in Western Pennsylvania for outstanding work. The finalists in the professional category and winners in the college category—selected by out-of-state judges—will be announced later this month.

“We value coverage that is honest and humane. Western Pennsylvania is a vibrant media community and it is stronger when that media lifts every voice,” said Ervin Dyer, chair of the Vann Committee.

The Vann program will also give four special awards to honorees: Joyce Davis, executive director of the Lincoln Park Community Center, which inspires hope, operates a food pantry, and provides financial and health education to the vulnerable of Penn Hills—Communicator of the Year Award winner; Tony Norman, a pioneering Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist who was the first African American to serve on the newspaper’s editorial board—Trailblazer Award winner; Bill Nunn August Wilson Monologue Competition, a project that provides underserved public school students access to theater arts and professional artists—Literacy Champion Award winner; and Russell and Kathy Bynum, founders of Bynums Marketing, a marketing, design, and idea generation firm—Legacy Award winners.

Dyer told the New Pittsburgh Courier that the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation is an essential component to Pittsburgh, “advocating for diversity in newsrooms, building media partnerships, hosting forums, and encouraging broader, diverse news coverage,” he said. PBMF also “trains and teaches young people to enter the media industry,” and “serves as a networking organization for writers, photographers, editors, journalism professors.”

Michelyn Tinor, host of video web show PGH SPOT, and Josh Taylor, KDKA-TV sports anchor, will serve as event co-hosts.

Tickets for the Vann awards dinner may be purchased online at www.pbmf.org until April 25. Tickets are $20 each for students, $35 each for PBMF members and $50 each for nonmembers. A special flash sale runs until March 23, in which non-member tickets will be $35 each. No tickets will be sold at the door.

In 1988, PBMF launched its journalism awards competition named for the late Robert L. Vann, the legendary publisher of the Pittsburgh Courier. The intent was to honor his personal commitment to journalism and to create a voice for the Black community.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: