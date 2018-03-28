Legal Notices – Estate Notices 3-28-18

Estate of THOMAS T. NICHOLS, Deceased of the Township of South Fayette, Pennsylvania No. 01280 of 2018. Tamara A. Miller and Tanya A. Schultz, Executors, 356 Martha Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of RUTH A. ANDERSON, Deceased of Pittsburgh No. 021706387 of 2017. Debra J. Parsons, Executors, or to c/o Jacqueline H. Brangard, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C. Attys., 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of MEDIO M. MERCOLINI, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-01513. James A. Mercolini, Administrator, 1440 Swantek Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of PATRICK N. MALONEY, Deceased of the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania No. 01101 of 2018. PNC Bank, National Association, Executor, Paul J. Palko, Vice President, The Tower at PNC Plaza, 300 Fifth Avenue, Mail Stop PT-PTWR-31-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of MS. NORMA C. UHRINE, Deceased, of 1644 Charlton Hghts Road, Moon Township, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-18-01497. Mr. Robert J. Uhrine, 5602 Lasalle Lane, Sykesville, MD 21784, Administratrix c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney at Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of JUDITH ANN ZEIGLER, Deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-01516. Brian Ohleger, Executor, 524 Bocktown Cork Road, Clinton, PA 15026 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

