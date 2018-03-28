Legal Notices 3-28-18

EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANTS (ESG) PROGRAM

NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY

Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) and the City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget would like to announce that applications are available for the 2018 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program. Applications available to apply for funding are Emergency Shelter/Street Outreach and Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing. These applications can also be used for any ESG funding that ACED and/or the City of Pittsburgh may apply for through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and/or the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (PA-DCED). Funds are awarded to both jurisdictions from HUD and/or PA-DCED.

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides funding to: (1) engage homeless individuals and families living on the streets; (2) improve the number and quantity of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; (3) help operate these shelters; (4) provide essential services to shelter residents; (5) rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and (6) prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless. Agencies awarded funds are required to participate in the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) except for domestic violence shelters, they must use a comparable database to HMIS.

Below are the ESG eligible components.

1) Street Outreach funds may be used for essential services related to reaching out to unsheltered homeless individuals and families connecting them with emergency shelter, housing, or critical services, and providing them with urgent, non-facility based care. Eligible costs include engagement, case management, emergency health and mental health services, and transportation

2) Emergency Shelter funds may be used for providing essential services, including services to special populations, to homeless families and individuals in emergency shelters, operating expenses and renovating emergency shelters. Because these costs are focused on emergency shelter, a transitional facility will only be eligible to receive Emergency Solutions Grants funds for these costs if:

It meets BOTH of the following criteria under the new emergency shelter definition:

a) Its primary purpose is to provide a temporary shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless; and

b) It does not require occupants to sign leases or occupancy agreements

OR

It received funds under a FY2010 ESG grant and met the criteria under the former emergency shelter definition (“any facility, the primary purpose of which is to provide temporary or transitional shelter for the homeless in general or for specific populations of the homeless.”)

3) Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing funds may be used for rental assistance, housing relocation and stabilization services, housing quality inspection services, rent reasonableness analysis and centralized intake through Allegheny County Department of Human Services Allegheny Link.

4) Data Collection (HMIS) – Allegheny County Department of Human Services will provide the data collection and evaluation services.

To receive an application, contact Elizabeth Daniels-Totten, City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget, at (412) 255-0740 or by e-mail at elizabeth.daniels-totten@pittsburghpa.gov or Tammy Pifer, Allegheny County Economic Development, at (412) 350-1197 or by e-mail at tammy.pifer@alleghenycounty.us. Applications may also be downloaded from the following website: http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cdbg/esg.html

If interested in applying for funding, please submit an original application, along with one (1) copy of the agency audit or financial statement, plus six (6) copies of the application excluding the audit or financial statement.

Applications should be mailed to: Tammy Pifer, Project Manager, Allegheny County Economic Development, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Applications are due on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Postmarked dates do not meet the deadline.

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of Three Parcels of Land, now or formerly of William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn, Romualdo Mendez Heirs and Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife, in the Borough of North Braddock, Allegheny County, to reconstruct Dooker’s Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard, to:

GD 18-003718 William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-100, 5,697 square feet of required right-of-way and 3,287 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $3,400.00.

GD 18-003713 Romualdo Mendez (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-124 and 375-N-125, 3,935 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $600.00.

GD 18-003691 Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 375-N-115, 749 square feet of temporary construction easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 172, Page 83, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TO: William Wynn Heirs and Walter Wynn, Romualdo Mendez Heirs and Heirs of John Andrechak and Catherine Andrechak, husband and wife, their heirs, successors or assigns:

Take notice that Declarations of Taking were filed March 16, 2018 at the above referenced general docket numbers.

Name and Address of Condemnor: Allegheny County, (“County”) 101 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Authorizing Statute(s): Article III, Sec. 6 of the Allegheny County Home Rule Charter, Article VII, Sec. 703.07 of the Allegheny County Administrative Code and the Act of 1953 July 28, P.L. 723, Art. XXVI, Sec. 5601, et seq.

Authorizing Ordinance: Ordinance No. 05-18-OR, enacted February 20, 2018. The Ordinance may be examined at the Offices of Condemnor, noted above.

Condemnation Description: The purpose of this condemnation is to acquire property for the purpose to reconstruct Dooker’s Hollow Bridge carrying Bell Avenue over O’Connell Boulevard in North Braddock Borough.

Statement of the Condemnation: Condemnee’s property identified on the Viewers’ Plan marked as Exhibit “B” to the respective Declaration of Taking, filed at the above referenced general docket number, has been condemned as of March 16, 2018. The title acquired by the County is a fee interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the area labeled “Required Right-of-Way” and an easement interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the area labeled “Temporary Construction Easement” on Exhibit “B”. Plans showing the property condemned may be inspected in Condemnor’s offices noted above and are also lodged of record in the Allegheny County Department of Real Estate, at the above referenced Plans – Miscellaneous volume and page number. Just compensation for the condemnation is secured by the County’s power of taxation, which is deemed pledged as security of the payment of damages as, shall be determined by law

Challenging the Condemnation: If Condemnee wishes to challenge the power or the right of County to appropriate the condemned property, the sufficiency of the security, the procedures followed by County or the Declaration of Taking, the Condemnee must file preliminary objections within 30 days after the date of publication of this Notice.

Howard M. Louik

Attorney for Condemnor

