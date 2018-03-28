‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks expecting child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green

Remember him? The criminal who captured the attention of millions with his amazing mugshot. He’s hit the big time.

Chloe Green is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, according to multiple reports.

This marks the first child for 27-year-old Green, the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green, who owns a series of British retailers including Topshop and Topman. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Meeks shares biological son Jeremy Jr. and two stepchildren with his ex-wife, Melissa. Us Weekly was first to break the story.

Meeks shot to fame in 2014, when the Stockton, California Police Department shared his mugshot on Facebook after he was arrested on felony weapon charges. The attractive photo went viral, with some admirers dubbing him the world’s hottest felon.

Meeks spent two years in prison, before becoming a model.

Meeks and Green were first linked together when they were spotted kissing last July on a luxury yacht in Turkey, though Meeks was still legally married to Melissa at the time. Meeks later claimed she was blindsided by their relationship.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa told the Daily Mail. “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Meeks filed for divorce from Melissa last October, citing irreconcilable difference.

Meanwhile, Green and Meeks haven’t been shy about showing their relationship on social media.

