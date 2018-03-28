Christian College Students Went In Blackface To Mock ‘Black Panther’ And Happily Posted The Image On Snapchat

Marvel’s Black Panther is making history every week, but of course that brings out the idiots. Students at a Christian university in Washington State is a prime example — although they are allegedly taught about the love of Christ, there is clearly hate in their hearts.

According to My Columbia Basin, “A group of Walla Walla University students are under investigation by school officials for a Snapchat sent just before spring break with a racial slur.” The six white students are wearing charcoal face masks, with the caption “Wakanda.” See the ridiculousness below:

Walla Walla University is investigating and released a statement, which read in part, “As soon as we became aware of the post a special task force was formed and met with five of the students involved, and the administration alerted our campus family to the investigation.” The statement continued, “Walla Walla University therefore condemns this behavior and the content of the racist social media post in the strongest possible terms. We prioritize diversity and inclusion, and we want all students to feel welcomed, valued and secure on our campuses. Acknowledging that people, both on and off our campus, have been hurt and angered by this post, our response to this incident will reflect our unwavering commitment to our university’s values and mission.” According to the university, 69 percent of students are white, about 14.3 percent are Hispanic and 3.2 percent are Black.

No word on how the school will discipline the students, if at all. But from lacrosse players chanting the n-word to students of color being harassed on campus, college students need serious repercussions for racism. In addition, their audacity to post their hate on social media proves not only do they think it’s “cool” but they have a circle of people who would condone this behavior. Make America great again!

