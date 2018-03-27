This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping

Beyoncé was spotted out and about with Blue Ivy at none other than Target. It doesn’t get more suburban than this. The superstar and mom of 3 showed us her weekend style, that totally hit the bullseye.

Beyoncé wore a $410.00 Self Portrait asymmetric red and white polka dot top and paired the look with slightly oversized jeans cuffed at the bottom and some super cute red heels with a furry back.

RELATED: Beyoncé Is Out Here Breaking Necks In Her Pum Pum Shorts

While most run errands in yoga pants and sneakers, Queen Bey keeps it glam at all times. Blue Ivy looked adorable in a short pants sweat suit and pink New Balances.

Such a cute (and stylish!) family.

DON’T MISS:

All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look