Field Negro…Sexual healing

To them, this is all just an attempt to make their president look bad.

I just watched a bunch of female trump supporters from Texas talk about how Stormy Daniels just wants money and that they didn’t believe that trump actually had sex with her.

I am so over these phony self-righteous religious folks.

Of course he didn’t have unprotected sex with a playboy bunny and a porn star right after his wife gave birth to his youngest child.Did I mention that I am over these self-righteous phonies and religious nuts ?

“The leader of a partner ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee resigned after an employee claimed he masturbated in front of her and the organization covered-up the repeated sexual and racial harassment.

James Finchum, the former executive director of Matthew 25, an organization helping homeless men, resigned in February, the Tennessean reported.

Further information was revealed in a federal lawsuit filed by “Jane Doe” against Finchum and Matthew 25.

The lawsuit claimed that in December of 2016, Finchum summoned the employee into his office, started to massage her after which he “grabbed Plaintiff’s hand and placed it on his groin area, through his pants.”

“He then unzipped his pants, exposed his penis to Plaintiff and masturbated in front of her,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that in April of 2016, Finchum “approached Plaintiff from behind and held himself against her buttocks and hunched against her until his pants became wet.

The employee, who is black, also alleged racial discrimination.” [Source]

Oh lord! Looks like our preacher friend also has some “jungle fever”.

Don’t you just love religious conservatives?

Finally, speaking of Texas, there was yet another state killing of an unarmed black man in Harris County. That’s two similar sad stories that we have become aware of in the last few days.

See the story here.

And folks wonder why NFL players kneel.

