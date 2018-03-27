City wants to honor a Black woman with statue

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced last week that he believes the upcoming removal of the Stephen Foster statue from its site near the University of Pittsburgh created an opportunity to replace it with a statue of an African American woman who has left a similar mark on Pittsburgh’s history.

“As mayor, I am excited and passionate about this project. Public art shows what we value and want to memorialize for all to see,” Mayor Peduto said in a March 14 press release.

“I look forward to the community’s input to see how we can remember and commemorate African American women and all their contributions in the City of Pittsburgh.”

Well, maybe not all the input.

“We’ve had a mix of real, solid feedback and people who were upset that we were not considering Caucasian women,” said the mayor’s communications analyst, Keyva Clark. “In those cases, I explained that the city owns 168 statues. And while a few are women, none are African American, men or women.”

Two days after the announcement, Mayor Peduto told the African American Chamber of Commerce he was stunned that there was a controversy about it at all.

“We have a city that has 25 to 30 percent of its population from one community with a history that we don’t recognize—so we’re going to use that space,” he said. “We thought this was something the city could rally around. It’s unfortunate that it turned into a controversy—because there’s nothing controversial. It’s at a minimum what we should be doing.”

The city has set up a website where people can make nominations. The Task Force will also schedule public meetings to gather feedback from the community. After the Foster memorial is moved to its unspecified, new location next month, the nominations will be collected and a panel will select the honoree.

The community meeting will also serve to inform the requests for proposals from artists seeking to win the commission. Once the artist is selected and a cost established, a public fundraising campaign will begin.

In his release, the mayor called public art “a vehicle to tell local histories, to enhance quality of life, to add beauty and value to the urban landscape and to inspire people across all cultures, generations and economic circumstances.” The City of Pittsburgh, he added, believes in inclusivity and equality, and ensuring that all can see themselves in the art around them.

The website for nominations may be found at: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/survey/index.html.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: