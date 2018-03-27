Sports
Pitt hires Duke’s Capel to rebuild basketball program


WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer`
Jeff Capel (AP Photo File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is turning to Duke’s Jeff Capel to rebuild its reeling basketball program.

The Panthers hired the former Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma coach and longtime Duke assistant on Tuesday, tasking him with returning Pitt to prominence following two tough years under Kevin Stallings.

Athletic director Heather Lyke called Capel a “high-energy leader.” Capel will need it, taking over a team that finished 8-24 and 0-18 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

