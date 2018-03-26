White supremacists are now recruiting people via boxes of diapers

White supremacists are going to drastic—and idiotic—measures to recruit people for their hate. According to a Target customer, a man found a white supremacist message in a box of diapers.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, a father of a three-week -old baby girl bought Pampers diapers at a Target in Chattanooga, Tennessee and he told WCRBTV.com, “‘Diapers come in these two big plastic sleeves. You pull those out, and I noticed something drop and fall. And I know that sometimes companies will put coupons in boxes.’ A white, laminated note fell out and what was typed on it, Russell said, was shocking. ‘It said, ‘It’s okay to be white,’ and I looked on the back and it was just five or six websites that I recognized the language that was used from the Charlottesville incident late last year.’”

Absolutely insane. Not only were the racists confident this note would reach a White person, they were also confident it would reach a White person who while opening a box of diapers would say to themselves, “Yeah, it is okay to be White… let me drop these diapers and fight for my White pride!”

The father alerted Pampers and Target via Twitter. “Target tweeted back apologizing and saying an investigation is underway. Channel 3 reached out to Pampers. A spokesperson said the company is investigating as well but does not believe the note was slipped into the package at their facility.”

Target did not say if they have received additional reports about racist notes in boxes of diapers in Chattanooga or other cities. However, the company asks if you receive a message like this, call them at 1-800-591-3869.

