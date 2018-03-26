Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony


The Associated Press
4 reads
Leave a comment
  

In this May 31, 2015 file photo, Cicely Tyson is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cicely Tyson’s legend is being cemented into film history.

Turner Classic Movies says it will honor the 93-year-old actress and activist with an official hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on April 27.

Tyson is best known for performances in films like “Sounder” and television films “Roots” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” An Emmy- and Tony Award-winner, Tyson has also been honored by the NAACP and the Kennedy Center and in 2016 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The ceremony will run in conjunction with the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival. Previous TCM honorees have included Jane Fonda, Frances Ford Coppola, and Carl and Rob Reiner.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular