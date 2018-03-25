To Tell The Truth …Have you ever known the Black Panther? (March 21)

The Black Panther movie is still number one at the box office. It is shocking to me the number of persons who are only able to visualize it as a movie. I listen on the radio and have watched television programs and Black persons of both genders and all ages only were able to discuss the Black Panther as a movie actor.

In the movie, the Black Panther was brave, committed to his people, courageous, outspoken, intelligent and willing to give his life. The movie also portrayed Black women in a positive light. Some persons stated that they don’t believe there are persons who truly have those convictions, and that is one of the major reasons for a multitude of the problems that our communities are confronted with. Have you seen the movie? Did you recognize any of the persons, male or female?

I did, because I happen to be one of millions that were fortunate to have known the Black Panther. On the local level, there was daddy and mamma; I knew dozens of Black men and women who fit the role, like Charles Kendall, Harvey Adams, William “Mugsy” Moore, Nate Smith, Byrd R. Brown, Connie Parker, Alma Fox, Mal Goode, etc. On the national level there was Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, Dr. martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, etc. It is impossible to list the number of persons who qualify as the Black Panther, but why don’t you just sit down and write a list of persons that you know that had the same qualities as the Black Panther.

The list is bravery, commitment, outspoken, intelligent and willing to give their lives and love of their people.

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

