Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Four Tops, The Temptations at Heinz Hall, March 11


Courier Newsroom
8 reads
Leave a comment

THE FOUR TOPS, performing live at Heinz Hall, March 11. Courier photographer J.L. Martello was on hand to capture the event in pictures.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading The Four Tops, The Temptations at Heinz Hall, March 11

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular