Metro
Home > Metro

Pittsburgh Police recruits celebrated at graduation


Courier Newsroom
0 reads
Leave a comment

OFFICERS Jonathan Bradford, Jelani Williams, Theodore Mathis III, and Edward Hawthorne, at the Pittsburgh Police recruit graduation, March 15, at CCAC.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pittsburgh Police recruits celebrated at graduation

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular