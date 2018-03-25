Parkland Student David Hogg Says The Media Didn’t Give Black Students A Voice

Survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been fighting for change with gun laws. They even organized March For Our Lives, a rally against gun violence, which will take place tomorrow across the country. However, one students, David Hogg, is calling out the media for ignoring the voice and experience of Black students.
Talking at an Axios event, Hogg was asked if he felt like they were any mistakes made by the media’s coverage of the shooting. He responded with, “Not giving black students a voice. My school is about 25 percent black, but the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.” He also called the poor representation “disgusting.” See the tweet below:
17 people were killed in Parkland, Florida on Feburary 14. One student, 16-year-old Aalayah Eastmond,is Black, and she said last month when the student in front of her was hit by a bullet, she collapsed to the floor with him. “I just followed his every movement and I fell over with him, and then I put him on top of me, because he was already… I just told myself I need to look like I’m dead, because I thought he was coming in to get us all one by one.” Eastmond called her mother, Stacey-Ann Llewellyn, from her classroom. “I told her I love you so much, I am sorry for everything bad I did in my life. Please forgive me.”
Gun violence affects everyone. The media’s coverage should represent all of the voices.
SEE ALSO:
Taye Diggs Says Black Women Ruined His Love For White Girls
‘Look Like I’m Dead:’ Black Florida Shooting Survivor On The Quick Decision That Saved Her Life
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25