McDonald’s reinforces commitment to community through Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Free Concert Series Continues Support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Introduces New Scholarship for one HBCU Student

McDonald’s USA announced the return of one of its staple events, the 12th annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. The longest-running, brand-owned gospel tour of its kind is back with an award-winning talent line-up sure to please fans nationwide. This free concert tour begins May 17 and runs until October 22.

The 2018 nationwide concert series appeals to a wide range of gospel music lovers with its lineup of award-winning talent, including urban contemporary gospel artist and preacher Deitrick Haddon, choir master Ricky Dillard, contemporary artists, JJ Hairston, LeAndria Johnson and Todd Dulaney, as well as hip-hop gospel artist Canton Jones.

The tour is just one way that McDonald’s displays its commitment to changing for the better. In fact, for nearly 50 years, the National Black McDonald’s Operators Association (NBMOA) has given back to the communities they serve by providing scholarships, donating time and money to local schools and hiring minority youth.

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald’s continued devotion to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). At each stop, the national tour will raise a love offering to support families served by the Charity. In just the last five years, the love offering has raised nearly $800,000 to aid in helping families stay close when their children are ill, raising nearly a quarter of a million dollars in 2017 alone.

“The annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is so important to us as a brand. It allows us to further connect with the community as we empower one another to make a difference,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Hazel Smith. “Plus, we create a platform for our neighbors to join us in helping families stay close when their children are ill by raising donations for those served by local RMHC Chapters.”

As a new part of the tour, McDonald’s will award one HBCU college student with a $10,000 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship at a select tour stop during the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. This is one of five scholarship McDonald’s is sponsoring throughout the year. More information regarding the scholarships will be available on www.mcdonalds.com.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the tour I’ve watched and admired over the years. McDonald’s is doing something incredible by giving back to the community through a dynamic gospel tour. Getting behind this was a must,” said JJ Hairston, an award-winning, first-time artist on McDonald’s Celebration Inspiration Gospel Tour.

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer, Donald Lawrence will return as the tour’s music director. Tour favorite, contemporary gospel artist and radio personality Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties. As always, all concerts are free of charge. Eager fans can visit www.365Black.com to secure tickets for any of the 12 stops.

Tour dates and locations include:

May 17 – Chicago, Apostolic Church of God

May 18 – Detroit, Greater Grace Temple

May 31 – Philadelphia, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church East

June 1 – Washington, DC, City of Praise Family Ministries

June 8 – Raleigh, Wake Chapel Church

July 12 – Birmingham, Bill Harris Arena

July 13 – Atlanta, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

August 9 – Memphis, Brown Baptist Church

August 10 – Jackson, Jackson Convention Complex

August 18 – New Orleans, TBD

August 31 – Dallas, The Potter’s House

October 20 – Los Angeles, Taste of Soul Family Festival (TBD)

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is an extension of the brand’s 365Black platform, an initiative that celebrates the pride, heritage and achievements of African-Americans year-round. Dr Pepper® also returns as the tour’s sponsor, showing its appreciation and commitment to the African-American community.

Visit www.365Black.com to learn more about the 12th annual tour and McDonald’s scholarship opportunities. Follow @365Black on Twitter for tour updates and join the conversation using #365BlackGospel.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to approximately 27 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald’s U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @365Black and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the 365Black initiative, visit www.365Black.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of nearly 290 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family- centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org.

