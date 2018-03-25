Ben Carson Believes The Transgender Community Will Attack Women In Bathrooms

Ben Carson‘s buffoonery continues. Not only does he think a Muslim shouldn’t be president, believes poor people are “too comfortable” in poverty and floods HUD with scandals, the alleged Christian believes transgender women are out to get cisgender women.

Back on March 5, HUD removed words like “inclusive” and “free from discrimination” from their mission statement. The new mission statement reads, “HUD’s mission is to ensure Americans have access to fair, affordable housing and opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency, thereby strengthening our communities and nation.” All of the anti-discrimination language has been removed from the new mission statement, which not only affects people of color but the LGBTQ community, especially the transgender community. Trans people often face housing discrimination and are denied shelters because of their gender identity.

According to ABC.com, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) asked Carson “about the removal of materials designed to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ individuals from HUD’s website. Progressive advocacy group People for the American Way says it has filed a lawsuit against HUD for removing those materials from its site.” Carson’s response, “We obviously believe in equal rights for everybody, including the LGBT community, but we also believe in equal rights for the women in the shelters and shelters where there are men and their equal rights. So, we want to look at things that really provide for everybody and doesn’t impede the rights of one for the sake of the other.” He also added, “There are some women who said they were not comfortable with the idea of being in a shelter, being in a shower, and somebody who had a very different anatomy.”

Fix it, Jesus. This has never been issue. Making up a lie about transgender people suddenly being a threat to women in shelters is despicable. There have been no reports of incidents and it wasn’t an issue under the Obama administration, who fought for fair housing for the trans community. GLAAD released a statement, “It is because of derogatory myths like this, which have been debunked time and time again, that the transgender community faces disproportionate levels of discrimination and homelessness.”

Furthermore, you know what makes me uncomfortable? Not trans women and cisgender women in homeless shelters, but an inexperienced, scandal-ridden former doctor being the secretary of HUS.

