OBITUARY…CAROL A. (WHEDBEE) WATSON

WATSON, CAROL A. (WHEDBEE)

Mrs. Carole A. (Whedbee) Watson, 84, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania raised in Louisville, Kentucky, peacefully united with Our loving Heavenly Father on Friday evening, 9 March 2018. She was the beloved “Wife of the Judge”, the Honorable Judge J. Warren Watson and daughter of the late Maxine Eckstein Whedbee and Ellis Whedbee. Carole leaves to celebrate her life and keep her in memory her beloved husband, the Honorable J. Warren Watson; son, Kevin McDowell of Pittsburgh; daughter, Sheila McDowell-Fuller (Derwin) of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Attorney Wrenna L. Watson of Pittsburgh; Attorney Robert C. Watson (Dayna) of Orlando, Florida; and a host of Grandchildren (17), Great Grandchildren (18) and Great Great Grandchildren (2), cousins, club members, and friends. Carole was preceded in death by son James “Pete” Watson and daughter Meredith Gay Watson Young (Honorable Mayor Wilbert). Carole was very intelligent and attended Penn State University at age 16 majoring in Business Administration. She retired from 35 years of service at the Koppers Company as the International Sales Correspondent. She attended the University of Louisville Gardencourt School of Music. Following in her “Uncle Billy” Eckstine’s footsteps, she loved jazz and she sang. She was an avid reader, loved cooking, catering, gardening, playing cards and crossword puzzles. Carole also loved her membership in various clubs, being stylish and dressing up, attending club meetings, formals, luncheons and entertaining in her home — she was fabulous hostess! Carole was an active member of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Northeasterners where she served as Treasurer for over 35 years and a National Officer; the Pittsburgh Pioneers; the Grandmothers Club; the Decks Pinochle Club; and the Stoop and Bend Garden Club. She gave generously to many organizations. She was a strong, loyal and committed member of each club. She was dedicated to each group serving as President and/or Treasurer for many, many years right up to her passing. Visitation was held Friday, March 16, 2018, 5-8 pm at Saint Charles Lwanga Parish Mother of Good Counsel Church, 7705 Bennett Street, 15208 where a Memorial Service was held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to House of Law, Inc., Penn Hills, PA http://www.houseoflawinc.com

