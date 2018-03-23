Live Nation to hire 28,000 seasonal employees across US amphitheaters this summer

Live Nation is launching a nationwide job search across nearly 40 cities this spring for music lovers who have a heart for service and hospitability. Live Nation Amphitheaters hire 28,000 employees each summer and is inviting music lovers to experience working during the exciting summer amphitheater season to help create once in-a-lifetime experiences for millions of fans! Seasonal amphitheater staff enjoy their roles so much that many return year after year, and Live Nation expects to fill nearly 18,000 positions with returning employees, leaving an additional 10,000 roles open for hire this season.

Open positions at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood this summer include those in the box office, guest services, and security departments as well as usher & ticket takers, parking attendants and cleaning & maintenance services. A majority of the temporary positions will be for the months of May – September 2018.

For those interested in applying, come out to the job fair (full details below) to meet with hiring managers on-site and bring copies of your resume to leave behind. For more information, visit: livenation.com/summerhiring.

In the past year, Live Nation Entertainment has been recognized by Fast Company as one of World’s Most Innovative Companies, officially certified by the Great Place to Work® organization, and named as a leading employer for LGBTQ employees and their allies by the Human Rights Campaign.

WHO: Live Nation

WHAT: 28,000 Seasonal Employees for Summer Amphitheater Season

WHERE: Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

WHEN: Saturday, March 24 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

WHY: Live Nation is looking for people who love concerts and want to get paid to work at them this summer amphitheater season. For more information, visit: livenation.com/summerhiring.

