K. Leroy Irvis BHM program recognizes patriots, veterans

More than 300 local citizens filled the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland for the University of Pittsburgh’s 2018 K. Leroy Irvis Black History Month Program, Feb. 12. Titled “African Americans in Times of War,” the affair recognized the patriotism and sacrifices of local African Americans who served during various U.S. conflicts.

The program was headlined by local journalism legend Harold Hayes, who covered several Middle East conflicts—including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm—during his near 40-year career with KDKA-TV. Hayes’ keynote address was a presentation entitled, “Local African American Tenacity and Military Service.” Other notable speakers included University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and Kathy Humphrey, Pitt’s senior vice chancellor for engagement.

During the program, four Pitt alumni were recognized for their service in the military and their contributions to society since leaving the armed forces. The alumni honored were Elayne Arrington, John R. Ayers, Shawn K. Ellies, and John M. Wilds.

The event is named after K. Leroy Irvis, a 1954 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. One of the most important and influential men in Pennsylvania history, Irvis was elected by acclamation in 1977, and served as speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. At the time, he was the only African American speaker of the House in any of the 50 states. The “Lion of Pennsylvania” was a powerful voice for peace during the Hill District riots and served on Pitt’s Board of Trustees. Irvis was the lead author of the legislation that in 1966 made the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State University, Lincoln University, and Temple University state-related universities, saving them from financial disaster.

