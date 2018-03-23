Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke defends Trump against Joe Biden with homophobic joke

It’s lonely in the sunken place, which is why former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has daily tantrums on Twitter—especially when people criticize his beloved Donald Trump. Whether it’s attacking Senator Cory Booker or Hillary Clinton, Clarke is loyal.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump at a rally yesterday, saying, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’… They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’” He also said, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.” Watch the video below:

WATCH: Joe Biden says he'd "beat the hell out of" Trump… There would be wall-to-wall media coverage and outcries from the left of Trump "inciting violence" if he did anything similar. pic.twitter.com/SZCbSFDfM5 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2018

Obviously, Trump lost it and immediately babbled on Twitter at 6:19 a.m.:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

However, Sherrif Clarke also got upset, using a juvenile, homophobic comment that is ridiculous for a 61-year-old man.

JOE BIDEN: “I’VE BEEN IN A LOT OF LOCKER ROOMS IN MY LIFE.”

Really Joe? Please tell us why and what you were doing hanging around all those locker rooms, Joe? Taking in the sights? Did the soap keep falling out of your hands Joe? Huh? Tell us Joe. #MAGA. https://t.co/NbMVGH4qqB — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) March 21, 2018

Let us remind you, Clarke is the same man who reportedly let a man die under his supervision at the Milwaukee County Jail — an inmate allegedly died of dehydration after going a week without water. He should worry less about locker rooms and worry more about his own humanity. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — thank God David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

