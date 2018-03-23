Classic Events! holds Seventh Annual Black History Celebration (Debbie’s Lifestyles March 21)

With the theme “A Recipe for Family Business” Classic Events! held their Seventh Annual Black Heritage Celebration Dinner on Feb. 24, at Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg. More than 200 enjoyed an evening honoring the contributions of several local businesses.

With State Rep. Ed Gainey as master of ceremony awards were presented to the late Herbert Bean, a great pioneer in business. Herbert Bean was the owner of a Gulf Gas Station in the Hill District and made that business a success for over 35 years. His daughter Letha Poole Nelson accepted the award.

The list of honorees also included Lisa, Mary and John Coffey owners of All Purpose Cleaning Service, Inc., Chandra and Dwight Law owners of House of Law Funeral Home and Tamara Marshall owner and operator of Mirror Image Salon and the recently launched JK Hair Care Line.

Luther and Roxanne Sewell were presented the 2018 Business Vanguard Award. For 56 years the LJS Group has produced publications and hosted events that promote community participation and development through citizen voice, civic engagement and political accountability. LJS Publications include Talk Magazine and Black Opinion.

The Excellence in Education Award was presented to Tyra Good, PhD. Dr. Good is an Assistant Professor of Education at Chatham University, where she serves as the Pittsburgh Urban Teaching Corps Liaison.

Each honoree received a truly unique award, a beautiful African Mask that was designed by Ralph P. Watson of Classic Events! In most cases after events of this nature are over guests will read the program booklet and toss it aside. This program book was a keeper; in between the bios of the honorees were recipes from the Watson family kitchen. Shirley’s Batter Fried Chicken, Aunt Nellies Pound Cake and Flossie’s Fried Green Tomatoes.

Watson says mark your calendar for Classis Events! Ladies Who Network on April 28 at Hosanna House.

