Add ‘Pastor’ to NAACP President Kenneth Huston’s title

The future for Kenneth L. Huston continues to grow.

The president of the NAACP Allegheny East branch became the newly-appointed pastor of the First Church of God in Christ in Greensburg.

March 4 was the Pastoral Installation Ceremony for Rev. Huston. Bishop James Miles Foster, Presiding Prelate of the First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) of Western Pennsylvania, officiated over the ceremony.

Reverend Huston is currently the director of community affairs and external relations for specialized education services through Catapult Learning Inc., covering 14 states in the eastern part of the United States.

Pastor Huston is married to Terri Williams-Huston and the proud father of six children.

—Jackie McDonald, For New Pittsburgh Courier

