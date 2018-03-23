Religion
Home > Religion

Add ‘Pastor’ to NAACP President Kenneth Huston’s title


Jackie McDonald, For New Pittsburgh Courier
4 reads
Leave a comment

BISHOPS James M. Foster and Loran E. Mann giving Prayer of Consecration

The future for Kenneth L. Huston continues to grow.

The president of the NAACP Allegheny East branch became the newly-appointed pastor of the First Church of God in Christ in Greensburg.

March 4 was the Pastoral Installation Ceremony for Rev. Huston. Bishop James Miles Foster, Presiding Prelate of the First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) of Western Pennsylvania, officiated over the ceremony.

Reverend Huston is currently the director of community affairs and external relations for specialized education services through Catapult Learning Inc., covering 14 states in the eastern part of the United States.

Pastor Huston is married to Terri Williams-Huston and the proud father of six children.

—Jackie McDonald, For New Pittsburgh Courier

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Add ‘Pastor’ to NAACP President Kenneth Huston’s title

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular