Public Notices 3-21-18

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (“ALCOSAN”) is accepting Statements of Qualification from Professional Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

PAYROLL TIME AND ATTENDANCE SYSTEM

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project will provide for Payroll Time and Attendance System Services in support of the ALCOSAN Accounting Department. Interested firms shall submit two (2) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

PAYROLL TIME AND ATTENDANCE SYSTEM

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA l5233-1092

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on March 29, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow yourself time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and. will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx.

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas, at suzanne.thomasr@alcosan.org. ALCOSAN encourages third party certified businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, women and service-disabled veteran small business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, women, and service-disabled veteran -small business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Diversity Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at http://www.alcosan.org.

Director of Finance

and Administration

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: