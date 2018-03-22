Meetings 3-21-18

City of Pittsburgh – Public Meeting

McFarren Street Bridge Project (in the Duck Hollow Community)

The City of Pittsburgh invites you to attend a public meeting being held for the McFarren Street Bridge Project. This meeting offers an opportunity to view the new alignment, configuration of the bridge deck, plans for Maintenance and Protection of Traffic during construction and the construction schedule. The project team will also be available to answer questions.

MEETING DETAILS

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Presentation

Jewish Association on Aging

200 JHF Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Skalican, Deputy Director

City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure

(412) 255-2373 or Jeff.Skalican@pittsburghpa.gov

The meeting facility is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English, and desires to participate in this meeting, or if you require special assistance to attend and/or participate in this meeting, or need additional information, please call the number above.

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for March on Thursday, March 22, 2018. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor, Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

