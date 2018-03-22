Employment Opportunities 3-21-18

Listed below are

potential openings

Classroom Teachers grades K-5

Co-Teachers

Black Studies Teacher

Special Education Teachers

Reading Specialist

Math Coach

Special Assistant to CAO

If interested please apply by submitting the following information to sharris@urbanacademypgh.org

Resume

Cover Letter

Clearances

2 Letters of Recommendation

3 References

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1953, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 3,800+ children & families each year.

Seeking to fill a Youth Zone Coach (FT) to build strong, consistent relationships with youth aging out of the system, ages 16-24. Youth Coaches provide support and opportunities.

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth and interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

Director of Volunteer Engagement

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking an individual to lead its high-impact volunteerism efforts, building upon its successful volunteer initiatives and further developing volunteerism to increase its impact on the community. This position will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic plan for volunteerism with a focus on young professionals, members of the Women’s Leadership Council, employees at leading corporate partners, and large-scale, public Days of Action. By encouraging individuals to offer their time and talent, this person will play a critical role in engaging individuals in our work and effectively developing the pipeline of future champions of the United Way.

Bachelors’ degree in nonprofit or business administration, or related field. Management experience in strategic volunteer or community engagement in either for profit public/private companies or nonprofit organizations.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Business Analytics Lead

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Business Analytics Lead in Pittsburgh, PA responsible for supporting the development and maintenance of the commercial risk rating platform. Specific duties include: (i) implementing the APM Model Development’s analytic models in the Pega-based application to measure, forecast, and report various types of risk; (ii) completing the documentation pertaining to the implementation of the models including testing and model controls; (iii) providing second level support for issues and questions from the business; and (iv) working closely with APM Model Development, IT, the Data Team, the Lines of Business, and the broader Analytics & Portfolio Management team to implement new analytic models and data quality initiatives.

Master’s degree in Management Information Systems, Statistics, Mathematics, Mathematical Finance, Economics, or Quantitative/ Computational Finance, plus 3 years of experience in financial risk management, credit risk management, predictive modeling or simulation analysis is required. Experience must include: (i) 12 months of programming and data analysis (e.g., regression analysis) using Base SAS, SAS Enterprise Guide, and/or Tableau; (ii) 12 months of handling, manipulation and analysis of large datasets to prepare data for statistical analyses and financial trends analyses; (iii) 12 months of developing requirements and specifications for new and existing rules engine platforms; (iv) 12 months of developing and recommending analyses/strategies using quantitative methods to develop financial forecasting models; and (v) 12 months of collecting requirements and specifications for rules engine and/or BPM platform.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 287461BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Non-profit community-based organization representing the 14 neighborhoods of Pittsburgh’s Northside is seeking candidates for:

•Main Street Assistant

A minimum 2 Yrs experience in community development or related field is required. Details can be found at www.pittsburghnorthside.com. Resumes and cover letters due 3/26/2017 via email only to Kelly@pittsburgh

northside.com

South Fayette Twp. School District

Head Varsity Girls’

Basketball Coach

Complete job description and an application are available at:

www.southfayette.org

Please send your application to:

South Fayette Twp. School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

Deadline: 4:00 p.m. March 29, 2018 or Until Position is Filled

EOE

