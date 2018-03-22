Bids and Proposals 3-21-18

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1690

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1690 – FURNISH AND DELIVER HYDROCHLORIC ACID. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the amount $1,000.00 is required with each Bid submitted. The Successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance Bond in the amount of $10,000.00.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering Office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Benjamin J. ·Heilman, Contract Supervisor at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, April 2, 2018, and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of band uniforms.

Instructions along with specifications upon application may be obtained by contacting Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address or at (412) 833-1600 Ext. 2054.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR IMPROVEMENTS AT CORBETT APARTMENTS. The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: 175 CORBETT COURT PITTSURGH, PA 15237

CONTRACT: #ACHA-1593 – 1/GENERAL CONTRACTOR; 2/MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR; 3/PLUMBING CONTRACTOR; 4/ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

DOCUMENTS: Bid Documents will be on file after Tuesday/March 20, 2018 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or email ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of paper Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75 or no charge for emailed documents.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Wednesday/March 28, 2018, at 10:00AM in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday April 10, 2018 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Compliance is required with the Davis-Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standard Provisions; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60-1.4); Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Further, notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 Project under the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, (as amended) and must to the greatest extent feasible, utilize lower income residents for employment and training opportunities and Section 3 Business concerns and all contracts and subcontracts for this project shall contain the “Section 3 Clause” as set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.38. Moreover, compliance is required by the prime contractor and all subcontractors with the document entitled Federal General Conditions that is included with the bid materials furnished, these Federal General Conditions to be incorporated by reference into all construction contracts between operating agency and contractor, contractor and subcontractor(s), and subcontractor(s) and lower tiered subcontractor(s).

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

EAST LIBERTY FACILITY GARAGE TANK REPLACEMENT

CONTRACT NO. EL-18-06

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, material, tools equipment and incidentals necessary for the installation of two (2) new 20,000 gallon underground diesel fuel storage tanks, one (1) new 4,000 gallon underground gasoline fuel tank, fuel dispensers and connections, the removal of two (2) existing 15,000 gallon diesel fuel tank systems and dispensers, the removal of one (1) existing 4,000 gallon gasoline fuel tank system and dispenser at the East Liberty Garage Facility and the installation and removal of a temporary ramp for bus traffic.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after March 19, 2018 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

David Hart – Authority

(412) 566-5415

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: David Hart

Fax: (412) 566-5359

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 am Pre-Bid Conference

April 5, 2018 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Conference Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory,

but strongly recommended)

11:00 am Pre-Bid Site Tour

Transportation will not be provided. Participants

must wear safety vests and proper footwear.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

April 19, 2018 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

ARTICLE 2 – PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference may be held with prospective Bidders to review the Bid Documents and generally discuss the Project. The time and place will be specified in the Advertisement. All Bidders are encouraged to submit their questions in writing to the respective individuals listed in the Advertisement prior to the time specified in the Advertisement for the Pre-Bid Conference. A response may be provided during the Pre-Bid Conference or by Addendum thereafter.

ARTICLE 3 – PRE-BID TOUR

If a site tour is to be conducted covering the area(s) of the Work, it will be held at the date and time indicated in the Advertisement.

ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS

Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, April 4, 2018, and will be opened at the same hour.

Bids are requested for various supplies including:

Art, home economics, industrial arts and lumber, music, physical education, science, and theatre.

Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CommuteInfo Vanpool Services for Southwestern Pennsylvania

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, is soliciting Proposals from qualified firms or teams of firms for Commuteinfo Vanpool Vehicle and Support Services. Services to be provided to the CommuteInfo Vanpool Program include: vanpool vehicle acquisition; fleet maintenance/management; driver, leasing and invoicing services; fleet insurance; and data collection.

A copy of the “CommuteInfo Vanpool Vehicle and Support Services” Request for Proposals is available for download from the SPC website at: http://spcregion.org/rfp.shtml. Copies are also available by sending a written request to:

CommuteInfo Vanpool Services

Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation

Two Chatham Center, Suite 500

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

The deadline for submitting proposals in response to this solicitation is 4:00 PM, April 23, 2018.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for industrial riding scrubber. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Conor McGarvey; E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-475-1622.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Bid Package Name: Industrial Riding Scrubber

Bid Package Available: March 15, 2018

Inquiries due: 4:00 PM, Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 29, 2018, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

