A clash over how Allegheny County should spend millions collected from the region’s polluters

How should Allegheny County spend the $11.8 million in fines it’s collected from companies polluting more than their air permits allow?

The answer to that question has been a focus of tension between the Allegheny County Health Department and some environmental groups. Both parties advocate for public health, but they have differing opinions on how the money in the Clean Air Fund should be spent.

The health department wants to spend up to half the fund balance on renovating an older building the county owns in Lawrenceville to house a new air quality program headquarters. If approved, it would be the largest one-time allocation from the fund since at least 2003.

Those against spending the money on a headquarters for the air program say directing the money toward capital projects goes against the spirit of why the fund was created.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/a-clash-over-how-allegheny-county-should-spend-millions-collected-from-the-regions-polluters/