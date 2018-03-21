White And Hispanic Cop Brutalize Black Man — But Only The Hispanic Cop Is Suspended

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

White And Hispanic Cop Brutalize Black Man — But Only The Hispanic Cop Is Suspended

Anthony Villanueva is speaking out.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
6 reads
Leave a comment

On  April 9, 2017 in Trenton, New Jersey, Chanzie Washington allegedly led cops on a car chase and then ran on foot. When the police caught him, Washington was brought to the ground, and was then punched several times by three different police officers: Drew Inman, Antony Villanueva and  Mark Kieffer III.  Inman and Kieffer III are white and  Villanueva  is Hispanic.

One part of the video shows Inman punching the suspect before bragging to the person recording the video, saying, “I beat the living sh*t”– he stops when the other officer points to his body camera.

See the graphic footage below:

According to Trentonianthe Trenton Police Department is setting up the Hispanic cop, Officer Anthony Villanueva, “as the sole fall guy” and “Villanueva was placed on restricted duty within a week, but Inman remained on the streets for more than a month before being placed on restriction.” As of last month, Villanueva was suspended without pay.  Inman is still on restricted duty and Kieffer III  is on the streets. An anonymous cop from the department told Trentonian that the police department is “painting Anthony as the villain.”

Villanueva has hired an attorney who said, “I’ve already made plans to defend him on these charges, but there’s no sense putting on my battle gear before the battle starts. I believe that if my client gets a fair hearing he won’t be charged.”

Sounds like Villanueva was under the misconception that police solidarity may is the same if you are a person of color.

SEE ALSO:

Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil

Megachurch Pastor Says Believing Jesus Is The Only Way To Heaven Is ‘Insanity’

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular