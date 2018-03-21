Metro
Six key video clips on gentrification, East Liberty and Amazon from PublicSource interview with filmmaker Chris Ivey


Jeffrey Benzing, PublicSource
What’s holding Pittsburgh back? How are city officials addressing gentrification through redevelopment? And what would happen if Amazon were to actually choose Pittsburgh for its second headquarters?

In a Facebook Live interview on March 10, filmmaker Chris Ivey gave his candid thoughts on these questions and why he’s worried that things aren’t getting better for residents, even as local leaders woo Amazon and paint Pittsburgh as a city of innovation.

Ivey has chronicled redevelopment and gentrification in Pittsburgh since 2005 with his East of Liberty documentary series, and he said his work is far from done. The full conversation is worth your time, but below are six key excerpts from our conversation.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AND LISTEN TO INTERVIEW AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/video-facebook-live-with-pittsburgh-filmmaker-chris-ivey/

