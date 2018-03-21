New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (March 21-27)

Social Media Training Event

MARCH 23—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Social Media Series: LinkedIn and Facebook, Part I: LinkedIn, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 16282. Speaker Joel Burstein will lead you through setting up a LinkedIn profile; offer tips for best practices and review examples of how LinkedIn is being used by customers like yours to help them find businesses like you. Cost: $49 for one session, $60 for both (Part II, Facebook will be held April 13). For more information, call 412-396-6322.

Free Senior Entrepreneurs Workshop

MARCH 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center and the AARP foundation present Work for Youself@50+, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Braddock, 419 Library Street, Braddock, Pa. 15104. The workshop is designed to help low- and moderate-income adults age 50+ gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The 90-minute workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals. Contact AARP Foundation at 888-339-5617 to register for this exciting FREE workshop that includes a 72-page workbook and resource guide.

Legal Basics Bootcamp

APRIL 3—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Legal Basics Bootcamp, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eastside Campus, 6585 Penn Avenue, 2nd Floor, 15206. Presented by Meyer, Unkovic and Scott, LLP, the workshop covers business formation and legal structure, contracts, employment & independent contractors, insurance & indemnification, intellectual property, and how to protect your brand and products. To register for this free workshop or for more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

Business Energy Efficiency Grants

THROUGH APRIL 15—The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has to $1,000,000 of grant funding available in the 13th year of the Commonwealth’s Small Business Advantage Grant Program for small businesses that adopt or acquire equipment or processes that promote pollution prevention and/or energy efficiency projects. Applicants must be a for-profit corporation, limited liability corporation, partnership, sole proprietorship or other legal entity with 100 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses can apply for 50 percent matching funds of up to $9,500 to adopt or acquire energy-efficient or pollution-prevention equipment or procedures. Funding is eligible for those costs incurred between July 25, 2016 and June 30, 2017. For more information, contact the Small Business Ombudsman’s Office at 717-772-5160.

B2B Marketing Sales Training Event

APRIL 18—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents Turning Marketing Into Sales: Inbound Marketing For B2B Professionals, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. The seminar will cover the importance of knowing the buyer persona, as well as how to nurture leads based on where they’re at in the funnel (buyer’s journey). Attendees will gain a high-level understanding of the marketing tactics needed to turn their websites into a lead generating machines. The event is free. For more information, call 412-396-6322.

Training Workshop

APRIL 21—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Breaking Down the Business Plan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6585 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.This one-day workshop takes a deep dive into each section of the business plan with a concentration on financial projections, what are they and how to create them. Cost: $45, $30 for center members. For more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

