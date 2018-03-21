Mitchell: Freeman Hrabowski, a brother to put on your radar

I was hoping that after the University of Maryland, Baltimore County stunned the college basketball world by becoming the first 16th seed in the history of the NCAA tournament to beat a top seed that the Retrievers would stick around.
Not because I like an underdog — doesn’t everybody? No, the hope was that the Retrievers, who failed in their bid to reach the Sweet 16 when Kansas State eliminated them from the South Region on Sunday, would stick around to force someone other than myself to talk about UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski III.
In an era where Bell Curve bigots, such as University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax, hide behind freedom of speech and tenure to continue her commitment to promulgating lies about the inability of Black students to compete at Penn and other upper-tier law schools, Hrabowski, who is Black, is the perfect counterbalance to her nonsense: the literal manifestation that analogizes the march of morality moving forward undeterred by hate.
UMBC’s president since 1992, Hrabowski has transformed the suburban Baltimore university into a STEM (an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math) juggernaut. As recently as two years ago, 41 percent of the school’s bachelor’s degrees came in science, engineering and math, more than twice the national average.
Why is this important? Because the U.S. Department of Labor expects 1.2 million job openings this year in STEM-related fields, but there won’t be enough qualified job applicants to fill them.
US News and World Report knows about UMBC, ranking it as one of the top 20 schools for undergraduate teaching and one of the five most innovative national universities. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance has called it a best value university for eight years running.
UMBC might not be on your radar, but those in the graduate admissions offices at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as Stanford and Harvard universities are aware of it, as are the human resources departments at Google, Facebook, Amazon and any other exploding tech giant.
More crucially, Hrabowski is informed by his upbringing in segregated Alabama, where a young female friend was one of the girls killed in the Birmingham church bombing. Before he secured his his doctorate in mathematics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he graduated from Hampton University.
It is not, however, by coincidence that UMBC produces more Black master and doctorate degree earners than any other college in the country, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. No, it is likely due to Hrabowski’s commitment to intentional excellence from all he encounters.
His secret weapon is likely the Meyerhoff Scholarship Program for African Americans. Started in 1988 with a generous gift from Robert Meyerhoff, a white philanthropist who unlike Wax thought African Americans bound by financial restrictions could soar as high as they desired as long as they are guided by ambition, the program is nationally recognized.
“The goal is to produce students to compete against and work with people from all over the world,” Hrabowski said during a “60 Minutes” interview a few years back. “We have to teach Americans of all races, all backgrounds what it takes to be the best. And at the heart of it is the same things we saw when we were kids – hard work.”
At every meeting of the Meyerhoff Scholars, Hrabowski preaches, more than anything, persistence. And every scholar from the program by the time they leave the University knows and applies Langston Hughes’ famous poem, Hold Fast to Dreams.
Hold fast to dreams
For if dreams die
Life is a broken-winged bird
That cannot fly.
So, no, you won’t be watching the Retrievers in the round of 16 this weekend. But knowing that there are educators like Freeman Hrabowski out there fighting a bigger battle, at war with the Amy Waxes of the world, should be even more enriching.
John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached at jmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel.
