From Wilkinsburg to Harrisburg, citizens and lawmakers alike discuss issue of arming school employees


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Rep. Ed Gainey and Wilkinsburg police officer Donald Hamlin fear arming teachers will cause confusion during a school crisis. Both oppose legislation to allow teachers to carry firearms. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)

Pennsylvania State Rep. Ed Gainey fears he’d be shot dead during a mass shooting if he were a gym teacher armed to protect a school. In that scenario, he imagines being seen by a police officer who doesn’t know him, who only sees an unknown Black man with a gun, and wrongly pulls the trigger.
“He’s got a second to think. My life is gone,” said Gainey, D-Allegheny, at a community meeting in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday evening focused on the concerns of arming school teachers and staff in the state.

Wilkinsburg police officer Don Hamlin acknowledged to a crowd of about 20 people that an officer in a crisis scenario could wrongly target an armed but well-meaning individual.

“The police may accidentally shoot one of these teachers who we don’t know is one of these teachers packing a gun,” Hamlin said outside the meeting, which was convened by local groups concerned that a state bill to arm teachers and school staff could gain momentum after a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

