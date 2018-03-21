From Wilkinsburg to Harrisburg, citizens and lawmakers alike discuss issue of arming school employees

Rep. Ed Gainey and Wilkinsburg police officer Donald Hamlin fear arming teachers will cause confusion during a school crisis. Both oppose legislation to allow teachers to carry firearms. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource)

P ennsylvania State Rep. Ed Gainey fears he’d be shot dead during a mass shooting if he were a gym teacher armed to protect a school. In that scenario, he imagines being seen by a police officer who doesn’t know him, who only sees an unknown Black man with a gun, and wrongly pulls the trigger.

“He’s got a second to think. My life is gone,” said Gainey, D-Allegheny, at a community meeting in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday evening focused on the concerns of arming school teachers and staff in the state. Wilkinsburg police officer Don Hamlin acknowledged to a crowd of about 20 people that an officer in a crisis scenario could wrongly target an armed but well-meaning individual. “The police may accidentally shoot one of these teachers who we don’t know is one of these teachers packing a gun,” Hamlin said outside the meeting, which was convened by local groups concerned that a state bill to arm teachers and school staff could gain momentum after a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/from-wilkinsburg-to-harrisburg-citizens-and-lawmakers-alike-discuss-arming-teachers-in-pennsylvania/

