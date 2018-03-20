Some perspective on ‘payday loans’

Let’s say you needed to borrow $100 from me, and you’d give me my money back tomorrow. I told you, yes, but you could only do it if you paid me back $101. You’d probably say sure. Paying $1 to get the $100 you need; no big deal, right? Well, guess what? When you pay me back that dollar, you are fundamentally paying me back at a 365 percent APR. Say what? Yup. Now let’s say I was the bank and you wrote a bad check for $100 (yes, people still write checks), and I charged you a $35 overdraft fee. Guess what? You just paid me a 135 percent increase over the original amount. Why am I playing ECON 101? Because I think when it comes to what some have labeled as “payday” loan legislation, we need to take a step back from the histrionics and have a grown-up conversation.