Physical limitations didn’t limit Stephen Hawking’s mind or spirit

Stephen Hawking, the world-renowned physicist, has intrigued me for many years. Perhaps it was his profound intellect, the incurable nervous system disease that slowly encompassed his body, or even his witty sense of humor that captivated me; or maybe it was all of the above.
Hawking passed away this week at the age of 76.
As I reflected on his death, I found myself also reflecting on his life.
Hawking was courageous in many ways — and he was also an incredibly brilliant thinker who revolutionized science and modern cosmology.
While revered professionally, many criticized his “fractious ego” and claimed he was terribly sexist and condescending toward women. Those things may be true and shouldn’t be taken lightly, but I always appreciated Hawking’s zest for life.
Living a fulfilled life
From the age of 21 when Hawking learned of his illness, doctors predicted his maximum life expectancy was an additional few years. Fully aware of his fate, Hawking lived life to the fullest. He married his college sweetheart with whom he had three children, he embarked on a career that he was immensely passionate about and he aimed toward leaving the world better than he found it. Even years after his diagnosis, he often felt he didn’t have long to live so he was determined to complete as much as possible.
There are lessons all of us can learn from Hawking — largely his ability to maintain a positive outlook on life despite challenges.
Here are some of my favorite quotes from Hawking.
“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”
“So remember, look at the stars not at your feet.”
“It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”
Hawking was a man with so many limitations: his wheelchair became the chamber for his body, he lost the use of his voice during a particularly difficult time with his health, and he divorced twice — the latter, his former nurse accused of abusing him. However, despite Hawking’s challenges and his overt sarcasm, he always maintained a positive outlook on life and he had a constant desire to work toward something bigger than himself.
When thinking about Hawking’s perspective on life, I am reminded how incredibly blessed I am. I also reflect on my own thoughts and I realize that, though times can become tough and frustrating; I am in no position to complain.
I observe a lot on a day-to-day basis and sometimes I hear people complain about things that are relatively insignificant. I also see people being downright mean toward one another.
As corny as it sounds, we all can make the world a better place by committing to think and act in a more positive manner. If we knew we only had two years or even two days left on this earth, I think more positivity would permeate amongst the masses.
The good book says, “However, no one knows the day or hour when these things will happen, not even the angels in heaven or the Son himself. Only the Father knows.”
We don’t know when our time is up so living life to the fullest and treating one another with kindness and respect are the best ways to ensure a more fulfilling and content life. Stephen Hawking is certainly a testament of positive thoughts and seizing moments of opportunity, which, in addition to his scientific advancements, will be cemented in his legacy.
http://www.indianapolisrecorder.com/opinion/article_66bd9f66-285f-11e8-83ae-e70195e088cd.html