Nearly one in seven Allegheny County residents are food insecure. It takes many organizations working in tandem to get them the help they need. As part of a food access series produced in partnership with PublicSource, 90.5 WESA’s Megan Harris explores how they work together.

At Markeya Lowery’s last case management job, she filled a similar role to the one she has now — helping people address all the distractions and hardships that make going to school and holding down a steady job really difficult.

But her position at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, she said, is much more delicious.

The daily menu at the facility in Hazelwood sometimes sounds like what you might expect from a fine dining experience — peach-braised chicken, Vietnamese summer rolls, garlic-charred Brussels sprouts — but most of its dishes aren’t for sale.

“You just never know what you’re going to get every day,” she said, “but that’s the exciting part of it all.”

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/in-the-fight-for-food-security-pittsburgh-brings-a-lot-to-the-table/

