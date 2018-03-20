Metro
‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller set for early prison release


The Associated Press
‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller pleaded guilty last June to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report thousands of dollars in Australian currency she brought into the country. Associated Press/ Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is set to be released from prison early.

WTAE-TV reports Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in this past July.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

Her lawyer argued Miller had become “ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became.”

